Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.55 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34). 63,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 36,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The firm has a market cap of $98.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, insider Julia Rosalind Choudhury bought 15,306 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.88 ($19,597.44). Also, insider Timothy Harris bought 14,634 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,926.68 ($19,501.80).

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

