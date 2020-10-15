FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 7,186,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,723,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get FOX alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.