FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 1,570,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,524,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,965.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FOX by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FOX by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

