Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.72 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 395,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 484,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.