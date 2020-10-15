FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 176.6% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSUGY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. CSFB upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $23.47 on Thursday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.413 per share. This is a positive change from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.41%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

