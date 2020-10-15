FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 47,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 149,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $245,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 72.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period.

