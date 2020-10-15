FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77.

FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides banking services to its customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

