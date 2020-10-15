FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

