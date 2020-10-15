First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Down 83.8% in September

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000.

Shares of FYC opened at $51.00 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

