First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,793,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

