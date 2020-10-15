First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 4,666.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 81.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 35.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $68.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

