First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 79.0% in September

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

