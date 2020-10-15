First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 47,733.3% in September

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 47,733.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $264,000.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.