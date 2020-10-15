First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $113.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $121.14 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

