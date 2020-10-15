First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,510,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

