First Republic Bank (FRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $121.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.47.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

