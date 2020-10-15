First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FQVLF. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

