First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLF opened at $12.97 on Thursday. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54.

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

