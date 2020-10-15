First Bankers Trustshares (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Trading Up 0.8%

First Bankers Trustshares Inc (OTCMKTS:FBTT) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBTT)

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

