FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Short Interest Update

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 646.3% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FTAC stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.44 million, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.02. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
