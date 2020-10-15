FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Short Interest Update

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 646.3% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTAC stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.44 million, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.02. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

