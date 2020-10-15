Financial Survey: Lennox International (NYSE:LII) vs. Mestek (NYSE:MCCK)

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mestek and Lennox International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mestek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lennox International $3.81 billion 2.89 $408.70 million $11.19 25.74

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than Mestek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mestek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Mestek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Lennox International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mestek and Lennox International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mestek N/A N/A N/A Lennox International 9.53% -145.33% 17.00%

Volatility & Risk

Mestek has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennox International has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mestek and Lennox International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mestek 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennox International 2 8 2 0 2.00

Lennox International has a consensus target price of $232.64, indicating a potential downside of 19.22%. Given Lennox International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Mestek.

Summary

Lennox International beats Mestek on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mestek Company Profile

Mestek, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers. It also provides a range of aftermarket services, such as OEM replacement parts for existing and used equipment, and on-site service support and training services. In addition, it engages in equipment rebuilding and electrical installation works; and tube and pipe production and fabrication. Further, the company offers custom metal-framed skylights, canopies, curtain walls, covered walkways, rain screens/wall-cladding, structural glass/point fixed glass, and ornamental metal products. Additionally, it provides operable and fixed solar shading louver systems; and architectural louvers, grilles, vision screens, penthouses, and brise soleil fixed sunshades. Mestek, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is based in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating and Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retails equipment for commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

