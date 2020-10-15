Financial Survey: Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQD)

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Insignia Systems and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $21.95 million 0.39 -$5.02 million N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 2.77 -$43.75 million N/A N/A

Insignia Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -31.89% -35.07% -24.51% Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73%

Summary

Insignia Systems beats Mobiquity Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a location data intelligence company in the United States. It provides location data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and solutions for mobile data collection and analysis. The company also operates an advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform that creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions. In addition, its ATOS platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, avails engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private market place tools, audience and location targeting tools, wrap up reports, prebid adaptor, and an advertisement software development kit. The company's platform also provides advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences, as well as engage them by using ads in image and video formats. It serves advertising, data licensing, footfall and attribution reporting, real estate planning, financial forecasting, and custom research sectors. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

