Financial Comparison: BELLUS Health (BLU) versus The Competition

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) is one of 715 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BELLUS Health to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

This table compares BELLUS Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -159,313.63% -32.57% -30.64% BELLUS Health Competitors -3,179.95% -184.82% -30.72%

This table compares BELLUS Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $30,000.00 -$25.97 million -4.31 BELLUS Health Competitors $1.96 billion $235.48 million -1.90

BELLUS Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BELLUS Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A BELLUS Health Competitors 7305 19946 37846 1520 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.35%. Given BELLUS Health’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BELLUS Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of BELLUS Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BELLUS Health rivals beat BELLUS Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. BELLUS Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.