Financial Analysis: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) vs. KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and KE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.36 billion 0.88 $138.00 million $7.81 11.98 KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide -2.94% 6.53% 2.06% KE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and KE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 1 5 0 2.83 KE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $98.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.09%. KE has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than KE.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats KE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. Further, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. Additionally, the company provides on-site management and services, such as daily housekeeping services, valet, in-residence dining, and access to fitness facilities, as well as spa and sports facilities for Ritz-Carlton branded properties. It also offers exchange networks and membership programs consisting of approximately 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations, as well as manages approximately 180 other resorts and lodging properties under the Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, VRI Europe, Aqua-Aston, and Great Destinations brands. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 100 properties in the United States and 12 other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

