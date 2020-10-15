Financial Analysis: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) versus Eventure Interactive (NASDAQ:EVTI)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and Eventure Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $254.11 million 2.65 $15.77 million $0.44 47.84 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 7.25% 4.44% 3.10% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HealthStream and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Volatility & Risk

HealthStream has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthStream beats Eventure Interactive on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking, learning, performance appraisal, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, clinical development, simulation-based education, and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It provides its solutions to private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

