Financial Analysis: CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) vs. The Pennant Group (NYSE:PNTG)

CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of CRH Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CRH Medical and The Pennant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.28 $3.77 million $0.05 43.20 The Pennant Group $338.53 million 3.21 $2.55 million $0.52 74.77

CRH Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Pennant Group. CRH Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CRH Medical and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.27%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than CRH Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CRH Medical and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical -2.79% -2.32% -1.41% The Pennant Group 1.39% 22.16% 4.00%

Summary

The Pennant Group beats CRH Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of July 01, 2020, the company operated 71 home health and hospice agencies; and 53 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

