Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of FDUS opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

