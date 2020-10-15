Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (FAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FAS opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Thursday. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 243 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.86 ($5.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 324.18. The stock has a market cap of $256.18 million and a PE ratio of -24.52.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

