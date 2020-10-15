Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (FAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FAS opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Thursday. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 243 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.86 ($5.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 324.18. The stock has a market cap of $256.18 million and a PE ratio of -24.52.
About Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L)
