FBN Securities Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $360.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by FBN Securities from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.04.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $323.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

