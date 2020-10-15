Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.36.

FAST stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after buying an additional 620,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after buying an additional 358,433 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after buying an additional 151,770 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after buying an additional 182,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

