FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,100 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,100 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $10,725.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

