Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Roth Capital

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $74.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 508,000 shares of company stock worth $1,778,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

