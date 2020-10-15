Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Purchases 100,000 Shares

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EYEN opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Eyenovia Inc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

EYEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

