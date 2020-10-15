Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.43 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $544.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 746.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

