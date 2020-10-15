Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 5.3%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 6,030,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 2,324,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

The company has a market cap of $47.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express by 143.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 294.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Express by 139.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 417,371 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Express in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Express by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

