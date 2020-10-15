EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EVRZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

