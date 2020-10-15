Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €28.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of EVT stock opened at €23.07 ($27.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.35 and a 200 day moving average of €22.81. Evotec has a 1 year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1 year high of €26.77 ($31.49).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.