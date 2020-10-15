Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$248,710.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,101,930.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,300 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$15,496.00.

TSE ET opened at C$12.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market cap of $917.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.11. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$18.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.