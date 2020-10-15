Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge Sells 10,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EVRI opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.