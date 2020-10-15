Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $172.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Everest Re’s have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs inducing margin contraction concern. Nonetheless, its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, long-term operating performance, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at its Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from the continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everest Re Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.67.

RE stock opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

