Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.83.

EVBG opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 0.56. Everbridge has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $1,196,825.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,587,197.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $843,400.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,017.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $9,283,008. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

