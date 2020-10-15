Euronext’s (EUXTF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EUXTF. Barclays downgraded Euronext from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $112.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. Euronext has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.