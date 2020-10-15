Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERRPF. CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ero Copper from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

