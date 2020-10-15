Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE EQR opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 395,980.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

