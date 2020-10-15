Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

NYSE:KWR opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.47. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $777,372.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,300.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $405,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,221 shares of company stock worth $7,741,284. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.