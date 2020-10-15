EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 1,931,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,450,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

