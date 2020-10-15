EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

