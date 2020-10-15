EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

