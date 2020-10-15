EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

