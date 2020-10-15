Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director John A. Koutsos acquired 2,000 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 58.4% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

