Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €10.20 ($12.00) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.34 ($9.81).

Enel SpA has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

